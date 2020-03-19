Father gets jail, caning for repeatedly molesting daughter, 13

SINGAPORE: A man who repeatedly molested his daughter while they were alone at home was sentenced on Thursday (Mar 19) to five years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

The 47-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting his daughter's identity, pleaded guilty earlier this week to three counts of molest. Another two charges were taken into consideration.

He had carried out the acts between August 2016 and July 2017, causing the 13-year-old girl pain and discomfort each time.

He molested her repeatedly while she was asleep, and carried on the acts even after she woke up.

The girl did not tell her mother as she did not know how to break the news to her, the court heard.

On Jul 26, 2017, the girl felt more pain than before after her father sexually assaulted her again. She made up her mind to take action and told her school counsellor the next day that her father had "raped" her.

A police report was subsequently made and the girl was removed from her parents' care and placed with a foster family, before returning to the Philippines.

For each charge of molesting a minor, the man could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties.