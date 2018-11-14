Father who raped teenage daughter gets jail and caning

SINGAPORE: A man who raped his own teenage daughter at least twice was sentenced to 26 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Wednesday (Nov 14).

The 35-year-old technician had been found guilty of two counts of raping his daughter after claiming trial. Their names cannot be revealed to protect the identity of the girl, who is now 18.

He first raped her in the toilet of their Punggol flat on Nov 19, 2014, when she was 14. Her mother was at work and her younger sister and brother were preoccupied.

Her father forced his way into the bathroom where she was changing and raped her, warning her not to tell anyone about it.

A few months later, in January 2015, he raped her again, this time in her own bedroom, covering her face with a blanket. Days after this, the girl asked her boyfriend, who was her schoolmate, whether he would still like her if she were no longer a virgin.

He replied that he would like her for who she was. She then confided in her boyfriend and his friend, and later a school counsellor. She eventually lodged a police report.

Her family did not believe the girl's claim that her father had raped her. The father's semen had been found on a pair of shorts the victim wore on the day of the second rape.

He had "no credible explanation for the incriminating presence of his semen" on his daughter's shorts, Deputy Public Prosecutor Winston Man said.

A medical examination, conducted on the girl after the second rape, found a complete old tear in her hymen. The prosecution submitted that this was evidence of sexual penetration.

According to the girl's testimony when she was on the witness stand, her father had raped her a total of eight times at the flat.

During the course of the trial, the girl was depicted by her father and mother as a rebellious and dishonest individual who resorted to fabricating the rapes in order to gain freedom from them.

Her mother described her daughter as "rebellious" and "stubborn", and claimed that she had a history of signing her own report book and exam papers when she was in primary school.

She said her daughter had made up the allegations as she wanted her freedom, and got her way as she moved to stay with her grandfather after reporting the matter.

The prosecution said the defence had not provided sufficient evidence to show that the girl had a motive to falsely implicate her father.

They also said that the parents' claims of fabrication did not stand up to scrutiny.

The defence during the trial had cast doubt on the victim's evidence by asking why she belatedly disclosed the rapes and did not raise the alarm sooner - such as by shouting while her father raped her.

To this, the prosecution cited a judge's observations in another case of rape that "victims of sexual offences may not behave in a stereotypical way".

