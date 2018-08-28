Flat buyers can now keep S$20,000 in CPF when taking HDB loan

SINGAPORE: Flat buyers taking up a loan from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) can now choose to keep up to S$20,000 each in their CPF Ordinary Account (OA), said HDB on Tuesday (Aug 28).

Previously, buyers would have to fully utilise the balances in their CPF OA to pay for their flat before taking up an HDB loan.

This move will provide flat buyers with "greater flexibility in using their CPF funds", said HDB in the press release.

It added that the funds can be used for buyers' monthly mortgage instalments in times of need and will improve retirement adequacy if left unutilised.

Those who wish to use all their CPF OA balances for their flat purchase may continue to do so.

"This option will be available to flat buyers who have yet to collect the keys to their new flats, as well as resale applications received from today," HDB said.

HDB also announced that it has launched 5,101 flats for sale under the August 2018 Build-to-Order (BTO) and Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise.

The flats include 4,375 BTO units in Punggol and Yishun and another 726 ROF units across various towns and estates, HDB said.

