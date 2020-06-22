Food delivery rider fined for riding e-scooter into man outside school

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old part-time food delivery rider was fined S$3,000 on Monday (Jun 22) for riding his electric scooter into a man outside a school.

Muhammad Aznurhak Abdul Azeez, 23, was on his way to pick up a delivery from Domino's Pizza when the incident occurred.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt by a rash act, by failing to reduce his speed despite seeing a group of people in front of him.

The court heard that Aznurhak was on his e-scooter on the way to Domino's Pizza at about 1pm on Jul 18 last year, when he approached the front gate of St Hilda's Secondary School in 2 Tampines Street 8.

He saw a group of people on the footpath 10m away from him, and shouted "excuse me" several times, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Regina Lim.

However, he did not reduce the travelling speed of his e-scooter.

As he approached the group of people, he applied his brakes but skidded and collided into the victim, a 55-year-old man.

The man fell to the ground, and Aznurhak did not stop to help or provide his particulars, instead riding away.

The victim's colleagues noticed Aznurhak's Domino's Pizza delivery bag and headed to a nearby branch.

They saw Aznurhak in the store and confronted him. Aznurhak initially denied being the rider in the collision, but eventually admitted to it.

The victim was taken to hospital with abrasions over his chin, shoulder and knee, and tenderness over his wrist.

He was given three days' medical leave and Domino's Pizza has compensated him for his medical expenses, the court heard.

The prosecutor sought a fine of at least S$3,000, noting that while the injuries were minor, Aznurhak did not stop to render assistance or provide his particulars.

Instead, he waited for the victims' colleagues to locate him, said Ms Lim.

Aznurhak, who was not represented, asked for "utmost leniency", saying: "I am really sorry for what I've done, your honour."

For causing hurt by a rash act, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.