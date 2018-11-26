Former auxiliary officer who arranged for girlfriend to be raped by stranger gets jail

SINGAPORE: A former auxiliary police officer who arranged for his girlfriend to be raped by a stranger while she was bound and blindfolded was on Monday (Nov 26) sentenced to 23 years and 11 months in jail, along with 24 strokes of the cane.

The 27-year-old man, after watching erotic movie Fifty Shades of Grey, would engage in "soft bondage" sexual activities with his girlfriend of two years.

At one point, he floated the idea of a "threesome" - where another person joins the couple in sexual activity - but his girlfriend rejected the idea firmly.

To fulfil those fantasies, he conspired with a man he met online to have a "threesome" with his girlfriend without her knowledge, managing to do so on two occasions.

The parties involved cannot be named due to a court order to protect the identity of the 27-year-old victim.

FIFTY SHADES OF GREY

The accused got to know his girlfriend, who was a nurse, through the online dating application Paktor in September 2014.

They began dating and engaged in regular sex, booking hotel rooms for this purpose, the court heard.

After watching Fifty Shades Of Grey, the accused became interested in bondage and asked his girlfriend to take part in such acts with him.

She was uncomfortable with the idea and rejected his request at first, but eventually relented after her boyfriend said they should try new things to "spice up" their relationship.

The victim would allow herself to be bound physically during their subsequent sexual interactions.

On top of this, the accused regularly filmed their sexual encounters, even though his girlfriend disliked the idea.

VICTIM ARRANGED FOR STAYCATION FOR ACCUSED'S BIRTHDAY

In August 2016, the victim arranged for a staycation at a hotel to celebrate the accused's birthday.

They had sex and fell asleep naked on the bed. Sometime later, the victim woke from her sleep to feel someone blindfolding her with an eye mask and tying her hands together loosely with a rope.

As the victim was used to such bondage play, she let herself be bound and blindfolded.

After this, she felt someone performing a sex act on her and assumed it was her boyfriend. As she was tired and sleepy, she began drifting in and out of sleep.

After some time, she felt someone penetrating her, and was shocked as she could tell that it was not her boyfriend.

She then felt a pair of hands holding her waist, while someone else adjusted her eye mask.

Realising that something was amiss, she tried to remove her eye mask, but her boyfriend asked her to go back to sleep, while someone kissed her face.

The victim was able to free her hands from the rope and pushed away the person kissing her.

Removing the eye mask, she realised in shock that there was another person in the room.

She was unable to see who the other person was as she was not wearing her glasses, but could make out from the silhouette that he was plump.

By the time she retrieved her spectacles and put them on, the other man had left the room.

She confronted her boyfriend and told him that the other man had raped her. She noticed that her boyfriend's laptop was switched on and that he had used it to record what had happened to her.

She asked him to play the videos he had recorded, and he eventually did so. The third clip showed a stranger raping her.

Shocked at what she had seen, she told her boyfriend: "This is clearly rape, do you know what you have done?"

He apologised profusely, claiming that it was carried out on the spur of the moment, and saying that he regretted it.

When she told him that she would be making a police report, the accused begged her not to do so, saying it would destroy his future.

The victim demanded that her boyfriend call his accomplice to return to the hotel.

She also informed hotel staff about what had happened, and they questioned the man when he returned to the hotel.

The accused and his accomplice, a 22-year-old unemployed man, were later arrested at the hotel.

NOT THE FIRST TIME HE GOT ACCOMPLICE TO RAPE VICTIM

Investigations revealed that the accused had arranged for his accomplice to rape his girlfriend on another occasion months before.

He had met the younger man on blogging site Tumblr in 2015, where they traded lurid details and photographs about their sexual conquests.

While chatting, the accused disclosed to the man that his sexual fantasy was to watch a third party have sex with his girlfriend.

On Apr 29 2016, the accused went to Hotel 81 in Bugis with his girlfriend.

In the room, the accused texted the man secretly and asked him to join them, leaving the door slightly ajar for him.

The man then sexually assaulted and raped the accused's girlfriend, who was blindfolded and had her hands bound with rope.

The accused pleaded guilty to two charges of abetment of rape and one count of abetment of sexual assault, with another 25 related charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

A doctor with the Institute of Mental Health examined the accused and found that he did not suffer from any form of mental disorder, and was aware of the nature of his actions at the time of the offences.

The prosecution had asked for a sentence of 25 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane "to deter and denounce the accused's depraved conduct".

The case for the accused's accomplice has not been heard in court yet.