Former PSC chairman Eddie Teo appointed member of Council of Presidential Advisers

SINGAPORE: A month after veteran civil servant Eddie Teo retired as chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC), he has been appointed as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA).

The council provides advice to President Halimah Yacob before she exercises her discretionary powers on fiscal matters related to Singapore’s past reserves and the appointment of key public office holders.

The President's Office said in a press release on Monday (Aug 27) that Mr Teo had been appointed, on the advice of Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, as a member of the CPA from Aug 15 this year to Jun 1, 2020.

He will replace Mr Lee Tzu Yang who stepped down as a member of the council on Aug 6 after taking over Mr Teo's previous position as chairman of PSC.

Mr Teo was sworn in at the Istana on Monday (Aug 27).

Mdm Halimah said in a post on Facebook that she was "happy" to have Mr Teo join the council.

"I am confident that Mr Teo will serve the council and present fair advice to the President in the exercising of custodial and discretionary powers," she wrote.

The council comprises eight members and two alternate members. Three members are appointed by the President at her discretion, three are the Prime Minister's nominees, one is the Chief Justice's nominee and one is the nominee of the chairman of PSC.

In addition, one alternate member is appointed by the President at her discretion while another is appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, in consultation with the Chief Justice and the chairman of PSC.



The current chairman of the CPA is Mr J Y Pillay, who was re-appointed in September last year.