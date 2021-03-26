Graduates of universities, polys and ITEs in 2021 can take free continuing education modules

SINGAPORE: Students graduating from institutes of higher learning this year will have access to free continuing education and training (CET) modules from their schools from April.



This is to help fresh graduates broaden skillsets and access more opportunities amid the uncertain economic outlook, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday (Mar 26).



Singapore's six autonomous universities, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnics will offer two to four free CET modules to their graduates.

The modules can be stacked and lead to micro-credentials or certifications.



In 2020, the institutes of higher learning had also offered two to four free CET modules to last year's graduating class, said MOE.



Graduates from the class of 2020 can continue to access the free modules. Alumni who will complete their full-time National Service this year, or who completed it last year, are also eligible.



The modules on offer include:

- More than 250 Nitec and Higher Nitec certificates for ITE graduates, in areas such as hospitality operations, international logistics, engineering, network security and robotics;

- More than 100 post-diploma certificates for polytechnic graduates, in areas like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, building information modelling, business analytics, financial accounting and user experience design; and

- More than 100 micro-credentials for university graduates, in areas such as business analytics, communications and digital marketing strategies.

ITE and polytechnics will continue to offer their graduates at least two free CET modules or course credits. Graduates may choose from about 1,000 CET modules, of which more than half can be stacked into certificates.

University graduates can continue to access four free CET modules or course credits. About one-third of the roughly 1,700 modules can be stacked to form more than 100 micro-credentials.

More than 16,000 university graduates and 45,000 ITE and polytechnic graduates from the class of 2021 can benefit, said MOE.



As of end-February, more than 1,700 university graduates and 1,300 ITE and polytechnic graduates have taken up the free modules with their alma mater, the ministry added.

