Gardens by the Bay murderer to appeal against conviction, life imprisonment sentence

SINGAPORE: A man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his mistress will appeal against his conviction and sentence, a court heard on Tuesday (Sep 24).

Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock, 51, appeared in the State Courts via video link on Tuesday afternoon for separate charges of cheating and embezzlement.

His lawyer Mervyn Cheong told the court that he had filed a notice of appeal on Aug 21.

This was two days after Khoo was sentenced to life imprisonment for strangling 31-year-old Cui Yajie in his car near Gardens by the Bay three years ago.

He then burned her body over three days at a deserted road along Lim Chu Kang, and the body was never recovered.

Cui Yajie, 31, was killed in Khoo's car near Gardens by the Bay. (Photo: Facebook/Yajie Cui)

Khoo appeared on video link in a white shirt, glasses and shaven head.

He will appeal against his conviction and sentence, his lawyer said. Dates for the appeal have not been given yet.

Khoo faces four counts of cheating and two counts of criminal breach of trust by misappropriation involving about S$88,600 in total.

The prosecution said the charges would be dealt with only after the appeal in the High Court case is completed.

Khoo is set to return to court via video link on Nov 26.