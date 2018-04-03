Grab app back online hours after service disruption

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing platform Grab experienced a service disruption of at least 3.5 hours on Tuesday night (Apr 3), affecting customers in several Southeast Asian countries and causing price surges on rival operator Uber's platform.



When Channel NewsAsia tried accessing the Grab app at about 8pm, there was an error message: "Looks like we weren't able to connect to our server. Please try again in a few minutes."

It came back online at about 11.30pm.

In a Twitter update at about 9.30pm, Grab had said that it was "experiencing a service interruption".

"We are working hard to fix this, and we are working around the clock to resolve it," the tweet said.

Dear customer, we are experiencing a service interruption, which may result in your Grab app not functioning as expected. We are working hard to fix this, and we are working around the clock to resolve it. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. — Grab Singapore (@GrabSG) April 3, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to enquiries on its social media pages, Grab replied earlier that it was "experiencing some technical difficulties with our app and it had affected some users".

"Our engineers are working to recover the app. Please be patient with us and try again later. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused," it said.

Hi! We're aware of the issue. 😢 Our engineers are working to recover the app. Please be patient with us and try again later. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused. -Thesa — Grab Singapore (@GrabSG) April 3, 2018





Grab users also took to social media to report similar error messages, from countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar and the Philippines.









#Grab????

Really now??? You can’t connect to your server??? pic.twitter.com/dAyE7yzlwg — Chebelle A Velasco (@chevelasco58) April 3, 2018









grab server is down?? i love when even the bare minimum of reliability and safety in this country dies — dani (@anpandani) April 3, 2018





@GrabMY Why is the server down? Been waiting half and hour.. Grab apps server still down 😢 pic.twitter.com/XIG1YIzFor — ory_laurie (@Ory_virgo) April 3, 2018









@grab why's the server down tonight?????? — megat muqsith (@muqsith_megat) April 3, 2018









In addition, several Grab drivers reported this evening that the app for drivers was also not working. One driver, who did not want to be identified, said his driver's app had hung.

At around 9.55pm, another driver in the WhatsApp group said he received the following message from Grab: “Dear partner, due to a technical issue, you may not be able to receive or complete bookings as per normal. We are working hard to fix the issue and will be back to serve you as soon as we can. Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your support.”



Several Grab drivers complained that their Grab Driver App was unresponsive. (Image: 4boys)

This comes after separate complaints earlier this morning when drivers experienced a "job card glitch".



One person in a WhatsApp group for Grab drivers forwarded this message from Grab which was received at around 11.20am: "Dear Partner, we apologise for the job card glitch this morning, where fare and destination were not shown. This technical glitch has now been resolved. Please restart your phone and Grab Driver App to see the destination and fares again. Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your support."

Grab contacted its drivers earlier in the day regarding a "job card glitch" in its Grab Driver App, Apr 3, 2018. (Image: 4boys)

In an update at around 10.50pm, Grab notified its drivers that incentive payouts "might be delayed until Wednesday" due to a technical issue. A Grab driver shared that the weekly incentive payouts are usually received by Monday night or Tuesday afternoon.



A Grab driver shared that they usually receive incentive payments by Monday night or Tuesday afternoon.



Channel NewsAsia has contacted Grab for comment.

Grab announced last Monday that it will be taking over competitor Uber's Southeast Asia operations, but there have been concerns that the merger violates anti-competition laws in a few countries.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.