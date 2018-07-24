Hawker who cycled into elderly woman, fracturing her hip, sentenced to jail

SINGAPORE: A hawker who cycled into a 77-year-old woman at a Bedok market in 2016, injuring her badly, was sentenced to two weeks' jail on Tuesday (Jul 24).

Cai Mei Ying, 49, works at a market stall at Block 85, Bedok North Street 4, selling beancurd and noodles.

On Sep 22, 2016, at about 9.50am, Cai left her Bedok home on her bicycle, headed for her stall at the market.

She had a box with food ingredients on top of a rack at the back of the bicycle, and a lunchbox in the basket in front.

She cycled into the market compound and approached a cross junction inside. The victim, Madam Ang Ah Soi, was walking nearby.

Another stall owner at the market saw that they were about to collide and shouted loudly in Hokkien: "There are people, there are people!"

Cai applied the brake and placed her foot on the ground, but could not stop her bicycle. The front wheel of her bicycle hit Mdm Ang's right leg, and she fell backwards on the ground.

The incident occurred right in front of a "No Bicycles" sign, court documents said.

Mdm Ang could not stand and was taken to hospital where she was admitted for surgery. She fractured her hip and had to attend numerous medical appointments, incurring bills of more than S$13,000. She does not have medical insurance.

Cai pleaded guilty this year to one charge of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

The prosecution asked for a sentence of at least four weeks' jail, saying that Cai had wasted time and resources by retracting her original plea of guilt, which she had made last year.

Cai's lawyer said that Cai was not cycling for recreation but was on her rounds delivering beansprouts to another stall in the market.

"She was making a living for herself. She supports her household," he said.

District Judge Jill Tan agreed with the prosecution that a measure of deterrence had to be included in the sentence.

She sentenced Cai to two weeks' jail and ordered her to pay Madam Ang S$7,000 as compensation.

"The accused has raised about S$5,000 despite her financial circumstances," said the judge.

Cai could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$5,000.

