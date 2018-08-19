HDB investigating after newspaper found stuffed within walls of flat

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) is investigating after a video surfaced online showing pieces of newspaper stuffed within the side walls of an HDB flat balcony.

The video was posted on Facebook on Thursday and has since garnered around 200,000 views.​​​​​​​

The newspaper stuffing was discovered recently, when the flat owner decided to replace the windows, HDB said.



"The windows at the balcony were installed in 1999 by a renovation contractor engaged by the flat owner. During this installation, the contractor had placed newspaper stuffing into the walls," HDB said. The balcony was completed in 1984.​​​​​

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 19), HDB said that they will "take the necessary action if the renovation contractor is found to be errant".

There are no structural safety concerns and the wall has been rectified, HDB confirmed.



