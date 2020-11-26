Woman gets jail for pouring hot water on boyfriend's groin on cheating suspicions

SINGAPORE: A woman who poured hot water on her then-boyfriend's groin after suspecting he was cheating on her was given four years' jail on Thursday (Nov 26).

Zareena Begum P A M Basheer Ahamed, 50, will appeal against the conviction and sentence for one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the victim by means of a heated substance.

She contested the charge at trial, arguing that what happened was an accident. Hot water from a mug spilt on the victim when he pulled her arm, she said.

The victim suffered second- and third-degree burns over 12 per cent of his body and was hospitalised for 26 days, undergoing three surgical procedures including skin grafts.

He said the pain made him "want to die", and the injuries will lead to permanent scarring.

The prosecution asked for at least five years' jail, with an additional three months in lieu of caning, while the defence asked for two years.

"I am of the view that a sentence of four years' imprisonment would be commensurate with the culpability and criminality of the accused's actions and serve as sufficient punishment," the judge said.

"In view of the imprisonment term I am imposing, it would not be necessary to impose an additional imprisonment term in lieu of caning."

Zareena entered into a relationship with the victim, a married man, in 2006. They had an affair for 11 years and the man promised to marry her. But in 2015, she suspected him of having an affair after she saw him with another woman.

Zareena invited the victim to her house in July 2017 where she read messages from the other woman on the victim's phone as he slept.

The prosecution said this was the last straw for Zareena, who was furious and "wanted to teach him a lesson that he would never forget". She boiled hot water and emptied a mugful on the victim's groin area while he was asleep.

The victim said it was the worst pain he had felt in his life.

When he asked Zareena why she had done that, she purportedly said "serve you right" and that he should ask his "new girlfriend to get the aloe vera" for him.

The victim could not work for about six months after the incident and said his confidence was affected by his scars.

Zareena is out on bail pending appeal. For voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a heated substance, she could have been jailed for life, or jailed for up to 15 years and fined. She cannot be caned as she is a woman.