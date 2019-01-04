Hwa Chong Institution teacher faces drug charges including taking meth

SINGAPORE: A Hwa Chong Institution teacher faces drug-related charges including taking methamphetamine, trying to procure the drug and having drug utensils.

British citizen Christopher David Burge, 65, was charged in September last year and returned to court on Friday (Jan 4), where his defence lawyer said it would take four more weeks for a psychiatric report to be issued.

Burge, who is a Humanities lecturer at the school, is accused of taking methamphetamine sometime before late September last year.

He also allegedly tried to obtain five packets containing crystalline substances that were found to contain 3.6g of meth.

Drug utensils were allegedly found in his possession, including three glass pipes and a glass apparatus with a straw and glass pipe attached.

He is also accused of having a packet of vegetable matter that contained synthetic cannabis.

Burge is out on bail of S$10,000 and will return to court next month.

If found guilty of consuming meth, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined S$20,000, or both.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Hwa Chong Institution for more information.