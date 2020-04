SINGAPORE: Areas in Singapore that are usually teeming with people are now mostly devoid of crowds, after "circuit breaker" measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 kicked in on Tuesday (Apr 7). We went around the island to document what Singapore looks like during this time, when all are encouraged to stay home to help curb an outbreak.



Escalators from City Hall MRT station to Raffles City (Photo: Jeremy Long)



Boon Tat Street in Singapore's Central Business District (Photo: Jeremy Long)



ION Orchard mall (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)



Jewel Changi Airport (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)



