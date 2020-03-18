Jail for man who took upskirt videos of supervisor, performed sex act on her food

SINGAPORE: A man who took upskirt videos of his female supervisor and performed a sex act on her food was sentenced to 15 weeks' jail on Wednesday (Mar 18).

When he was caught taking upskirt clips, the 39-year-old man took his storage devices to a park, where he shattered them with a hammer.

The salesman, who cannot be named in order to protect his supervisor's identity, pleaded guilty to eight charges including insulting a woman's modesty, mischief and obstructing justice. Another nine charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that the man knew his supervisor for about nine years, and had been taking upskirt videos and photos with his phone for a decade.

He took the clips of different women, including his colleagues from various jobs he had held.

After he joined the supervisor's company, he took an interest in taking videos or photos of her, beginning with a clip of a conversation he had with her.

He then moved on to taking upskirt photos and videos of the 43-year-old woman on various occasions in 2018, when she was standing close to him or seated across from him.

On Jul 13, 2018, the man opened a packet of food that was meant to be his supervisor's lunch and performed a sex act over it, court documents said.

He packed the unspecified food back into the packet and took it to the victim, who ate it in front of him without knowing what had happened.

This incident was uncovered during police investigations.

SPOTTED BY PASSER-BY

The offender was caught in the act months later when he was trying to take an upskirt video of a woman at a multi-storey car park in Tai Seng on Jan 22, 2019.

A passer-by saw him in his attempt, which was also captured on in-car camera footage. He lodged a police report.

The next day, the offender found out that a police report had been filed against him, and his superiors confronted him at his company, which cannot be named due to the gag order.

That evening, he went to Labrador Park with four hard disk drives and two memory cards containing upskirt photos and videos he had recorded and collected over the years.

He shattered all the storage devices with a hammer at the park and threw the smashed parts in various rubbish bins there, said the prosecutor.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

The maximum penalties for mischief are two years' jail, a fine, or both, while obstructing justice draws punishments of up to seven years' jail, a fine, or both.