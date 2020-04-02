Jail for unruly man who spat on Crowne Plaza hotel floor and shouted: 'Corona, corona!'

SINGAPORE: A man who caused a ruckus at a hotel and spat repeatedly on the floor, shouting "Corona, corona", was sentenced to two months' jail on Thursday (Apr 2).

Jasvinder Singh Mehar Singh, 52, was also given an additional enhanced sentence of 55 days' jail, as he committed the offences while on remission for previous offences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that Singh went to the Azur Restaurant at the Crowne Plaza hotel at Changi Airport on the morning of Mar 3 this year.

He walked up to the restaurant's buffet line, took a plate and helped himself to the food without informing any restaurant staff.

A waitress approached Singh and told him that the restaurant was closed, but Singh smashed the plate he held onto the floor, shattering it.

He walked towards the waitress and muttered: "Why other guests can eat, and I cannot?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

He spat on the floor and walked out of the restaurant, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Sng.

The restaurant's assistant manager sought help from the hotel manager, and together they followed Singh, guiding him back to the hotel lobby.

The hotel manager invited Singh to be seated at the lobby and called the hotel's security manager.

However, Singh stood up and headed for the restaurant, saying that he wanted to break more plates.

The hotel manager led him to a sofa in the lobby and Singh sat on it, placing his hands behind his head and both feet on a table.

He then kicked a plastic sign on the table and spat twice on the floor, shouting loudly: "Corona, corona!"

While he was there, tourists and hotel employees were walking through the lobby.

The police were called to the scene and Singh was nabbed.

He pleaded guilty in court to one charge of committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others and another of public nuisance.

The prosecutor said that Singh has many previous convictions from 2014.

Most recently in January this year, he was sentenced to more than seven months’ jail for offences under the Protection from Harassment Act under POHA and uttering words to wound religious feelings.

For a rash act endangering the personal safety of others, Singh could have been jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$2,500, or both.

As a repeat offender, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both for public nuisance.