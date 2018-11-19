Kallang slashings: Jail for man who fled Singapore after construction worker killing

SINGAPORE: A man who was part of a gang that killed a construction worker and injured three men in 2010 was sentenced to 33 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Monday (Nov 19).



Donny Meluda, a 27-year-old Malaysian national from Sarawak, pleaded guilty to three charges of armed robbery with grievous hurt.

He was working as a cleaner in Singapore when he committed a string of attacks with three other Sarawakian men in May 2010.

Hours after the offences, he fled Singapore to avoid prosecution, remaining in Malaysia until he was arrested in January 2017 and brought back to Singapore.

Donny is the last of four men in the gang to be dealt with in court.

He received the same sentence as accomplice Hairee Landak. Micheal Garing was given the death penalty and Tony Imba received a life sentence and 24 strokes of the cane.

The four men were drinking alcohol in Geylang on the night of May 29, 2010, when they decided to commit robbery. Micheal, who received the harshest sentence, armed himself with a 58cm parang. He gave Donny a tap handle as a weapon.

The gang first set upon 24-year-old construction worker Sandeep Singh in Sims Drive. Mr Singh was sitting on a rocking horse at a playground at Block 44 Sims Drive when the gang decided to rob him, the court heard.

Tony attacked Mr Singh, while Micheal slashed him with his parang and Donny punched him on the face with the tap handle.

They robbed him of his Nokia phone and wallet, before fleeing.

After this, the gang walked towards Kallang MRT and they spotted 19-year-old full-time national serviceman Ang Jun Heng.

They attacked him, robbing him of his wallet and phone before leaving him lying on the field behind a school. Mr Ang lost four of his fingers and suffered a deep laceration which almost severed his spinal cord.

Ten minutes after this, the four men spotted another man whom they slashed and robbed before leaving him in the bushes.

The four men continued walking along Kallang Road and later saw 41-year-old Indian construction worker Shanmuganathan Dillidurai cycling towards them near Riverine by the Park condominium.

The men set upon him, cutting off his left hand and slicing off part of his scalp. They then robbed him, sharing the loot among themselves.

The victim was found lying motionless with multiple injuries at the grass field along Kallang Road early on May 30 and was later pronounced dead.

Micheal's appeal against his conviction and sentence was thrown out by the Apex Court last year.

