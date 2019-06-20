Lawyer linked to missing S$33m gets 13 more charges, court hears details of his escape to Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A lawyer who allegedly went missing along with S$33 million was given 13 more charges on Thursday (Jun 20), even as details of his escape to Malaysia were revealed.

The additional charges were all for forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that Jeffrey Ong Su Aun, the 41-year-old managing director of law firm JLC Advisors, had left Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint after he was questioned about missing money.

He had on him a stolen Malaysian passport "belonging to a person very close to him in age", the prosecutor told the court.

Engineering firm Allied Tech had filed a police report over an unauthorised payout of S$33 million from its escrow account, which Ong allegedly authorised before going missing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Khoo told the court that he objected to defence lawyer Jennifer Sia's request for bail, calling Ong a high flight risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Not only did he leave jurisdiction after he was asked about missing monies, thereafter he had disposed of his handphone and he had swapped out the SIM card onto a brand new handphone," said the prosecutor.

"Further arrangements were made for him to stay in two locations - one in an office and another in a hotel, for which he did not pay with credit cards."

Ong had not voluntarily surrendered, said the prosecutor, but instead "resources were expended and a warrant of arrest had to be executed overseas in order to bring the accused back to Singapore".

Ong's defence lawyer said her client hoped to receive bail as he wanted "to spend some time with his son", who is under two years old, and to "settle some personal matters".

"Since he has been brought in by the Commercial Affairs Department, he has been giving his fullest cooperation and he intends to remain in Singapore to continue his fullest cooperation," said the lawyer.

The judge rejected her request, saying that Ong is "clearly ... a high flight risk".

Ong was first charged on Jun 1 with one count of cheating involving S$6 million. He was charged on Jun 13 with another eight charges of forgery for the purpose of cheating, bringing his total number of charges to 22.

No charges have been tendered yet over the S$33 million.

He will return to court on Jul 11.