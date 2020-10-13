As it happens: CNA explores Singapore on foot Day 3 with surprise guest Zoe Tay

SINGAPORE: CNA journalists Matthew Mohan and Gaya Chandramohan have gone past the halfway mark of their 110km walk around Singapore to discover some of the delights on their doorstep. On Day 3, they are getting a boost from a surprise appearance by Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay who saw their posts on Instagram and asked to join.





Day 2 of the expedition saw them enjoying what might be Singapore’s best char kway teow and a thrilling view of some of the country’s most modern attractions. Today will see them heading north, taking in the delights of places like Pasir Ris Park and Coney Island.

