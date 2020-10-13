As it happens: CNA explores Singapore on foot Day 3 with surprise guest Zoe Tay

Singapore

Zoe Tay walks with Matthew Mohan at Expo Singapore on Foot
Actress Zoe Tay walks with CNA journalist Matthew Mohan on Day 3 of the Singapore on Foot expedition. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
matthew mohan - byline
By Matthew Mohan @MatthewMohanCNA
Gaya C - byline
By and Gaya Chandramohan @GayaCNA
SINGAPORE: CNA journalists Matthew Mohan and Gaya Chandramohan have gone past the halfway mark of their 110km walk around Singapore to discover some of the delights on their doorstep. On Day 3, they are getting a boost from a surprise appearance by Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay who saw their posts on Instagram and asked to join. 


Day 2 of the expedition saw them enjoying what might be Singapore’s best char kway teow and a thrilling view of some of the country’s most modern attractions. Today will see them heading north, taking in the delights of places like Pasir Ris Park and Coney Island.

Singapore on Foot map

Source: CNA/ly

