As it happens: CNA explores Singapore on Foot Day 5

SINGAPORE: It's been a gruelling four days of walking for CNA journalists Matthew Mohan and Gaya Chandramohan and on Friday (Oct 16), they are all set to wrap their epic journey across all corners of Singapore. They kicked off their expedition at 6am on Monday from Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre and have covered an impressive 123km as of end-Thursday, calling it a night at Lim Chu Kang.



They had set out with one mission: To uncover the best bits of the island, some of which Singaporeans might not know about.

Follow them as they complete their 5-day journey:





The day before, they notched their longest leg of the tour yet, walking a whopping 32km from Yishun, with a well-needed stop at the Sembawang Hot Springs to soak their tired feet.





