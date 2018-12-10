Maid jailed for stuffing chilli padi into girl's mouth, hitting her

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian domestic helper stuffed a chilli padi into the mouth of the seven-year-old girl she had been tasked to look after, before caning and hitting the girl on the head with a scratching board for cats - all because the girl had wet herself and refused to do her homework.

Hamida, 33, was sentenced to six months' jail on Monday (Dec 10) after pleading guilty to one charge of ill-treating the girl under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The incident happened on Jul 27 this year when Hamida - who had worked for the family for seven years - was home with the victim and her older sister, 9.

The court head that the victim had wet herself that afternoon. When Hamida asked the girl why her pants were wet, she kept quiet.

The court also heard that the victim had refused to do her spelling homework. At this, Hamida went to the refrigerator and took a piece of chilli padi, measuring 1cm to 2cm in length, and stuffed it into the girl's mouth.

She then caned the victim on her shoulder and used the 1.3kg wooden scratch board to hit the side of the girl's head.

When the girls' mother returned home, her older daughter told her what had happened.

The mother found an injury on the left side of the victim's head and called the police.

The prosecutor asked for at least six months' jail, pointing out Hamida's "intentional use of the chilli padi" and the element of cruelty involved, as Hamida knew the girl was afraid of spicy food.

Hamida, who was unrepresented, said she had nothing to say in mitigation.

She could have been jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$4,000, or both.