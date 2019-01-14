Jail for man who leaked maid's nude photos after she rejected him

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi man who leaked a domestic worker's nude photos online after she refused to get into a relationship with him was sentenced to four months' jail on Monday (Jan 14).

Islam Rokibul, a 32-year-old who works in the marine sector, pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation and transmitting obscene material by electronic means.

The court heard that Islam had met the 28-year-old woman on Facebook. While they were chatting, they had a video call via Facebook Messenger while the woman was showering.

During the video call, Islam took multiple screenshots of the woman showering, capturing her face and naked body.

He did this without telling her, as he wanted to force her to be in a permanent relationship with him, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jaime Pang said.

In September last year, the victim stopped contacting Islam. Soon after, Islam called her and threatened to leak her naked photos online if she refused to be in a relationship with him.

He sent her multiple text messages repeating his threat, and called her many times as well.

That same day, while in a dormitory in the west of Singapore, Islam uploaded seven nude pictures of the victim from his Samsung phone to social media platform IMO.

He uploaded the photos, which showed the woman's face and naked body clearly, in order to shame her as he was angered by the rejection, the prosecution said.

The maid subsequently made a police report and Islam was arrested.

While the naked photos have been deleted from IMO, the victim continues to be sent the circulated photos from strangers asking her for sex.

For criminal intimidation with the intention to ascribe the victim as unchaste, Islam could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

He could have been jailed for up to three months, fined, or both for transmitting obscene images electronically.

His mobile phone was forfeited to the police for disposal.