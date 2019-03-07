Man admits threatening ex-girlfriend with knife after she turned down sex

SINGAPORE: A self-employed man admitted in court on Thursday (Mar 7) to threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife after she refused to have sex with him.

He had waited for her in her room in April 2018, intending to discuss their relationship, but ended up grabbing her by the neck, stripping her and filming her in her underwear.

The names of the 31-year-old man and the 25-year-old victim, both Malaysians, were redacted from court documents.

The court heard that the two had known each other for 10 years, since the woman was in school.

They had an on-off relationship, dating for four years and breaking up before getting back together.

On Apr 24 last year, about a week after breaking up again, the man went to his ex-girlfriend's home before 2am to discuss their relationship.

He waited for her in her bedroom, entering with a spare key she had given him, Deputy Public Prosecutor Daryl Wong said.

HE SLAPPED THE VICTIM, FORCIBLY REMOVED HER DRESS

When the victim returned home and went to her bedroom, the man grabbed her neck and slapped her once on each cheek, leaving bruises.

He then pulled her out of the flat and went to the void deck, where he pushed her towards her car.

The woman fell down, scuffing her knees. Outside her car, her ex-boyfriend told her that "they could either see a doctor in Johor, or she could go home to have sex with him", the prosecutor said.

The victim refused to have sex with him and did not want to get into the car, but did so after the man took out a foldable knife from his motorcycle.

Inside the vehicle, the man showed the victim the knife and got her to touch its sharp blade.

They went to a 7-Eleven store where they bought medication for the woman's knee abrasions, before returning to the woman's bedroom.

The man asked his ex-girlfriend to remove her clothes. After she refused, he placed his knife near her chest and forcibly took off her dress, leaving her in her undergarments.

He dressed her wounds and asked her again for sex, but she refused. In response, the man held up his knife to the woman's chest while trying to take a video of her in her underwear.

He later put down the knife in order to push his ex-girlfriend's hands away from her face, and took a video of her in her state of partial undress.

That night, he slept in her bedroom holding on to the woman's phone and passport. The next day, he returned the phone and went to Johor, where he threw the knife away.

MAN APOLOGISES, BEFORE THREATENING TO SHOW VICTIM'S FATHER VIDEO

The woman made a police report two days after the incident on Apr 26. That same day, her ex-boyfriend sent her WhatsApp messages apologising and saying he could drop by later that night.

She told him that she did not want to see him after he had threatened her with a knife, and that she could not forget what he had done.

The man kept asking her what time she would end work, and told her to call him when she was in her car, but she did not reply him.

At about 11.45pm that night, the man sent the victim messages threatening to send the video he had taken of her in her underwear to her father, unless she called him.

He sent her the video to prove that he still had it, but the woman did not reply. He repeated his threat, this time saying he would call both her parents.

At about 1am the next day, the man returned to Singapore and went to his ex-girlfriend's home, where he knocked on the door.

She refused to open the gate for him, and they argued until a neighbour called the police, who arrested the man.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday to four charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, intentionally causing alarm and insulting the victim's modesty. Another three charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.



He will return to court on Mar 27 to be sentenced.