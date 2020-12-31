Man charged with attempted murder of woman at Bedok condominium

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (Dec 31) with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman at a condominium in Bedok.



Lim Song Chua is accused of strangling the neck of Heng Hwee Chay and slashing her with a knife with the intention of causing her death, according to a court document.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident is alleged to have happened between 10pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday at a residential unit at 8 Pari Dedap Walk, where the Tanamera Crest condominium is located.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday it received a call for assistance at about 8am to the scene, where "officers found the woman wounded on the floor outside the unit".

She was conscious when taken to the hospital and was in a stable condition, according to SPF's news release on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lim was arrested inside the unit. Preliminary investigations showed that the two are "known to each other", added SPF.

If convicted of attempted murder, he faces life imprisonment, or a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine.

