Man charged with breaching personal protection order, hurting wife and daughter

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Apr 14) with breaching a personal protection order and committing domestic violence against his wife and daughter a day earlier in their flat.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identities of the victims, was given one charge of breaching a personal protection order his wife had against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was given two other charges of using criminal force against his wife and daughter, respectively.

According to charge sheets, the man pulled his wife's hair and caused her to fall down onto the sofa around 4am on Apr 13, in their flat in western Singapore.

He is also accused of pulling his daughter's hair and causing her to fall down onto the sofa at around the same time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time of the alleged offences, the man was subject to a personal protection order issued by a Family Justice Court judge on Sep 24 last year.

He was also on remission from Aug 27, 2019, to May 22, 2021, when the fresh incidents occurred.

The man was offered S$20,000 bail and the case adjourned to May 5, after the circuit breaker measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 ends.

The case is pending investigations and the investigation officer will expedite these, the court heard.

During the circuit breaker period, imposed from Apr 7 to May 4, schools and most workplaces are closed except for essential services.

People are urged to stay at home, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The penalties for using criminal force are a maximum three months' jail, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

The punishments for breaching a personal protection order are a maximum six months' jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both for a first-time offender.

Subsequent offences draw up to a year's jail, a maximum S$5,000 fine, or both.

The man faces enhanced penalties if convicted, as he committed the offences while on remission.