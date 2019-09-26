Man charged with drugging woman at polyclinic to steal from her

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Thursday (Sep 26) with drugging a woman at a polyclinic to steal from her.

Oh Koon Shin is accused of causing Ng Phek Huay to take Zopiclone, a type of sleeping pill, at about 9am on Sep 9 at Queenstown Polyclinic.

The 58-year-old then purportedly stole S$2,500 in cash from the woman, charge sheets say.

He was first charged for this count of theft on Sep 12 and remanded for psychiatric observation after, according to court records.

On Thursday, he was handed four fresh charges including the drugging charge.

The three other charges are also for theft and relate to three separate incidents in July, August and September this year.

He is accused of stealing cash of S$1,000 and 800 ringgit, and jewellery including a gold necklace with a Buddha pendant from a victim named Ong Kay Ee on Jul 9 in Boon Lay.

More than a month later on Aug 31, he allegedly stole a wallet, gold bangle and house keys worth about S$800 in total from a Tng Kwee Huay at a Jurong East housing estate.

According to charge sheets, he then targeted a person named Ang Poh Choo in the Queensway area on Sep 6, stealing her jade necklace, rings, cash, Pioneer Generation EZ Link card and other valuables worth a total of S$400.

Oh is the suspect linked to a case made viral by a woman who said in a Facebook post that her grandmother had been drugged and robbed at a polyclinic.

He will return to court on Oct 10.

If found guilty of drugging a person to commit theft, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.

The penalty for theft is a maximum jail term of three years, a fine, or both.