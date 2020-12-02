Man charged with keeping 7 tarantulas in Yishun flat, importing spiders from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Wednesday (Dec 2) with keeping seven tarantulas and two protected iguanas in his Yishun flat, and is also accused of importing a few of the spiders illegally from Malaysia.

Andy Wong, also known as Wong See Keong, was given 11 charges under the Wild Animals and Birds Act and Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act.

The 35-year-old man is accused of unauthorised importation of three tarantulas in a vehicle from Malaysia into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint on Mar 5 this year.

One of them, a Mexican Rustleg tarantula, is protected under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act.

On Mar 6, two green iguanas which are also protected under the same act were found in his flat at Yishun Avenue 9, according to charge sheets.

Seven tarantulas were also found in his flat: An Indian ornamental tarantula, a Chaco Golden Knee tarantula, two Costa Rican Tiger Rump tarantulas, one Togo Starburst tarantula and two others.

The Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act controls the importation and exportation of certain animals and plants to give effect to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Wong is set to plead guilty on Dec 23.

If convicted of keeping or importing tarantulas under the Wild Animals and Birds Act, he could be fined up to S$1,000 per charge and have the spider forfeited.

For possessing or importing a species under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, he could be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

