Man claims trial to letting six people enter his flat during Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening

SINGAPORE: A man claimed trial on Thursday (Nov 5) to a charge of allowing six other people into his flat during Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening, when social gatherings were restricted. This is the first trial of its kind.

Malaysian David Elanggo, 25, contested a charge of breaching Regulation 4(4) of the COVID-19 regulations by allowing six men into his flat at Block 22 Havelock Road on Jun 11 this year.

Police officer Gerald Wong, who responded to the scene on the day of the incident, took the stand for the prosecution and described how his team was notified about the alleged crime.

A woman had sent a message to the police saying that she could see a group of people "fighting" in the flat.

Mr Wong was patrolling the area and went down with his colleague to see seven to eight men at the playground saying their goodbyes to each other.

"According to (the) information we got from them, they were gathering at the unit at 22 Havelock Road for a celebration, as one of their friends is having a last day in Singapore, so they were celebrating in that unit," said Mr Wong.

He said another of his colleagues went to the first-floor unit and 12 men were found in the gathering.

Another officer who took statements including one from Elanggo testified next, saying that Elanggo was calm, cooperative and composed at first.

"For example, when I asked him, 'Are you aware of the current safe-distancing COVID measures?', he said yes and said his company did give him talks about it," she said.

According to her, Elanggo also said he was aware that it was illegal to have social gatherings during that period.

He purportedly said there was a gathering between him and his colleagues for a farewell, and said there were already people in the flat when he arrived.

The third witness, one of Elanggo's friends and a fellow attendee of the gathering, told the court that they had gathered as two colleagues were leaving for Malaysia.

He said he initially did not want to go, but later told Elanggo that he had gone because "many of them had asked me to come".

He said Elanggo was just coming out of the shower when he arrived at 9pm.

The witness said he was there for more than an hour until the police showed up 10.30pm.

Elanggo, who was not represented, did not have any cross-examination questions, speaking up once to correct his date of birth. The trial continues.

If convicted of breaking a COVID-19 regulation, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

