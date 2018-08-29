Man fined S$10,000 for illegally dumping waste at Bedok bin centre

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man was fined S$10,000 on Wednesday (Aug 29) after he bribed a cleaner to let him illegally dump the waste he had collected from industrial estates at a bin centre.

The man, who was self-employed, was fined for illegally dumping waste at a bin centre at Block 744 Bedok Reservoir Road, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a media advisory.

Advertisement

Between June and October last year, the man collected waste from businesses operating at Tampines Industrial Park for a fee.

He then bribed a cleaner manning the bin centre at Bedok Reservoir Road to let him dump the waste there, so as to avoid paying for waste disposal at an authorised site.

General waste collected from industrial estates must be disposed of at incineration plants, licensed recycling facilities, or, if the waste is non-incinerable, the landfill, according to NEA.

"The dumping of such waste at bin centres serving residential estates is illegal," said the agency. "NEA will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against those who illegally dump waste."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man illegally dumped waste at a bin centre. (Photo: National Environment Agency)

The man could have been fined a maximum of S$50,000 or jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$100,000 and jailed between one month and 12 months.

Members of the public can call NEA's hotline at 1800-2255-632 if they witness any illegal dumping activity.

"When reporting, it would be helpful to furnish the date, time and location of the incident, registration number of the vehicle used to carry the waste, as well as supporting photos and video clips," said NEA.