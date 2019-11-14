Man fined for smashing bowl on diner's face at Haidilao restaurant

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$4,000 on Thursday (Nov 14) for smashing a sauce bowl onto a fellow diner's face at Haidilao Restaurant.

Jason Esaias Gao Weijie, 34, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to 33-year-old Eugene Lee Wei Liang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was with his friends having supper at the restaurant in Clarke Quay at about 3.25am on Jan 12 this year.

He joined the queue at the condiment counter to pick up some sauces and was eating from a bowl while queuing.

When he reached the front of the queue, he placed his bowl on the counter while filling his sauce container.

Gao, who was queuing behind the victim, got angry at him as he felt that "the victim's act of leaving the bowl on the counter was unhygienic", said Deputy Public Prosecutor Shana Poon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told the victim to remove the bowl, and the latter said he would do so when he was done filling his sauce container.

This agitated Gao, who began quarrelling with the victim.

After the victim was done, he turned to leave, holding both his sauce container and the bowl.

Gao grabbed his neck from behind out of anger and smashed his own sauce bowl into the victim's face.

He also pushed the victim, and had to be pulled away by onlookers.

His actions were caught on closed-circuit television cameras at the restaurant.

The victim sought medical attention at Changi General Hospital and was found with a 1.5cm facial laceration over his nose and given six days' medical leave.

Gao has made compensation of S$8,000 to cover medical expenses.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined S$5,000, or both.