Man gets jail, caning for molesting maid who was sleeping outside Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE: He had intended to head to the casino at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) to gamble, but when he saw a maid sleeping on a bench outside, he decided to molest her instead.

Hosan Daluar, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi, was not working at the time of the incident on May 27. Instead, he was in Singapore waiting for the resolution of a workman injury claim he had lodged with the Ministry of Manpower.

Advertisement

Hosan visited MBS on May 26 and walked around the bayfront. He went into the casino after midnight intending to gamble, but did not do so, court documents said.

At about 3am, he left the casino and saw the victim, a 29-year-old Filipino domestic helper, asleep on a bench outside MBS.

She was asleep with the arms of her boyfriend, a 32-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker, wrapped around her belly. She had a jacket over her head.

Hosan inserted his hand into the woman's shorts and molested her over her underwear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He ran off after she woke up, but was apprehended by an MBS security manager.

ALERT MBS SECURITY MANAGER HAD TRAILED THE ACCUSED

The security manager, Mr Teo Mui Boon, had been keeping an eye on Hosan.

This was because he had noticed Hosan behaving suspiciously while in the MBS casino earlier.

He sat very close to various women but was not involved in any gambling. Mr Teo decided to trail Hosan, along with a colleague, and saw Hosan reaching his hand out towards the maid at the bench.

Mr Teo's colleague called the police, who arrived and arrested Hosan.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai said there was a high degree of exploitation, with an intrusion of privacy. He also said that the victim was vulnerable as she was asleep and had a jacket placed over her head.

He asked for a sentence of eight months' jail and three strokes of the cane, which District Judge Ng Peng Hong agreed with.

The accused, who was unrepresented, said nothing when asked if he had anything to say.

For assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty, Hosan could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of those punishments.