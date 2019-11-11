Man jailed and fined for stealing 12 durians

SINGAPORE: A jobless man was sentenced to a day's jail and fined S$1,200 on Monday (Nov 11) for stealing 12 durians over three days from a stall in Toa Payoh.

Na Buck Nam, 56, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft, with a third charge taken into consideration.

The court heard that Na had stolen the fruit from a durian stall at Block 186, Toa Payoh Central over three days from Jul 17 to Jul 19 last year.

He first stole two durians worth S$20 at about 12.30am on the first occasion, then five durians valued at S$50, and another five durians on the third occasion.

A shop assistant at the stall discovered some durians were missing while setting up shop on Jul 19, 2018.

He viewed closed-circuit television footage from the stall and discovered that Na had stolen durians by sticking his hand through the canvas sheet at the stall on Jul 17.

The assistant called the police saying: "My durian got stolen, require police assistance at the durian stall."

Na was traced and arrested later that night near a McDonald's restaurant in Toa Payoh. He admitted to stealing durians from the stall and said he had eaten them.

He also admitted to taking the other durians from the stall, which he also claimed to have eaten.

The man has not made any restitution, said State Prosecuting Officer S Krishnan.

For each count of theft, he could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

