Man jailed for trying to smuggle magpie-robins into Singapore in a bag

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was on Wednesday (Aug 8) sentenced to six weeks' jail for trying to smuggle two magpie-robins into Singapore in a bag.

Loly Herianto Tampubolon was also given six weeks' jail for causing unnecessary suffering to the birds. Both sentences will run concurrently, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint statement.

Loly was stopped by authorities on Jul 23 at the Singapore Cruise Centre when ICA officers found the two birds concealed inside his bag.

"AVA found that the manner of transportation was unsuitable and had caused unnecessary suffering to the birds," the statement said. The birds were seized and placed under the care of Jurong Bird Park.

Loly also did not have an AVA import licence.

Those convicted of smuggling animals and birds into Singapore may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

"Animals that are smuggled into Singapore are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases, such as bird flu, into the country," the statement said.

"AVA would like to remind travellers against the illegal import of live animals, birds and insects into Singapore to safeguard public and animal health."