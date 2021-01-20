Man jailed for breaking through safe-distancing barricades at Jurong Point, punching security guard

SINGAPORE: When told by a security guard to enter Jurong Point via another entrance due to COVID-19 measures, a man broke through safe-distancing barricades at the mall and caused a ruckus inside.

When the guard tried to take him away, the man struggled and punched the guard in his face.

Parma Nadam R Ammayappan, 68, was given four weeks' jail and fined S$1,500 on Wednesday (Jan 20) for his crimes.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of voluntarily causing hurt, behaving in a disorderly manner and absconding, with a fourth charge considered in sentencing.

Parma was at Jurong Point at about 1pm on Sep 24 last year. He told a security officer and his supervisor that he wanted to go to the third floor of the mall.

The security supervisor told Parma to go in by another mall entrance as the entrance they were at was barricaded due to COVID-19 safe-distancing measures.

Parma ignored this and broke through the safe-distancing barricades, with the two guards trailing him and warning him against causing any more trouble.

Parma went up to the third floor before going to a restaurant in the basement where he shouted and asked restaurant diners for food and money.

A restaurant employee sought help from the security staff, and they tried to talk to Prabu and take him to the Fire Command Centre. The security supervisor held Parma's arm to direct him there, but Parma struggled and punched his cheek.

Parma was eventually detained and released on station bail, but absconded for 87 days. He was unrepresented in court and said he was staying alone and was "depressed and oppressed", without anyone to take care of him.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.