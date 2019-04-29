Man gets jail for taking multiple upskirt videos, including of women at SIM

SINGAPORE: A man who took multiple upskirt videos of women, including victims at the Singapore Institute of Management, was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Monday (Apr 29).

Calvin Ng Wei Ming, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges of insulting a woman's modesty, with another 17 charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that the married man took a total of 21 clips between April 2014 and March 2015 at places including the SIM campus at Clementi Road, on a bus, at an escalator at Harbourfront MRT Station and UOB Plaza in Raffles Place.

Nine of the clips were taken at SIM.

In one of the cases in August 2014, Ng was taking an escalator up the building when he saw a woman in a navy blue skirt and developed an urge to take an upskirt video of her, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Alexander Woon.

He positioned his gold iPhone 5 under the woman's skirt and filmed a 10-second video of her inner thighs.

A month later, he filmed two other women at SIM in the same manner, followed by a clip of another woman some weeks later.



Ng continued his offences until Mar 30, 2015, when he was taking an upskirt video of a woman in a black dress on a staircase at Alexandra Retail Centre.

A passer-by saw what Ng was doing and grabbed his arm, asking him to hand over his phone.

The passer-by checked Ng's phone and saw a clip of the woman's thighs. He told the victim about what had happened and called the police.

After Ng was arrested, police seized his iPhone 5, along with several other items including an iPad, a laptop and a hard disk.

The prosecution asked for 12 to 18 weeks' jail, saying that the offences had been committed in public and happened frequently until a passer-by spotted the crime.

Ng's defence lawyer Amarjit Singh Sidhu asked for eight weeks' jail instead, pointing to a report from the Institute of Mental Health that said Ng had been diagnosed with voyeuristic disorder.

While no causal link was found between his condition and the offences, the lawyer asked the court to give weight to the report.

He added that Ng has a newborn daughter and urged the court to consider the "hardship that the young family will have to experience".

The judge allowed Ng to defer his sentence to May 2.