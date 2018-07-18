Man who molested sister's friend at own birthday party in Downtown East gets jail, caning

SINGAPORE: It was meant to be a joyous occasion, but it took a turn when the birthday boy molested one of the partygoers - who was his own sister's best friend.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was at his 25th birthday party at D'Resort in Downtown East on Jul 30, 2016.



The victim, then 23, was one of the guests at the surprise birthday party organised by the family of the accused.

She arrived with her boyfriend at around 6pm to 6.30pm and went to the barbecue pit, where they mingled with the family members of the accused.

The victim drank three mixed vodka-orange drinks and a cup of wine over the course of the night and felt "tipsy and sleepy" at about 10pm, court documents said.

About an hour later, her boyfriend took her upstairs to one of the chalet rooms to rest. There were other people in the room.

HE MOLESTED HER WHILE SHE WAS SLEEPING

While she was drifting in and out of sleep, she heard the voices of the accused and the accused's father, and saw the accused sitting on the side of the bed.

When she was half-asleep, she felt the accused molesting her under her shirt, but did not react as she thought it was her boyfriend.

The accused then molested her over her underwear before pulling it down. She pulled up her clothes but did not turn, as she still thought it was her boyfriend.

The accused then pulled down her bottoms and rubbed himself against her. The victim woke fully when she felt something wet, and saw the accused walking to the toilet.

She went to the toilet and saw the accused inside masturbating.

When he exited the toilet, the victim asked him what he had done to her. He replied "nothing" and left.

At this point, the victim saw that three of the accused's siblings were in the room, along with his father, but all were sound asleep.

The victim went to the toilet to wash away the fluid and went downstairs to look for her boyfriend.

She felt outraged and distressed by the incident, and said she had viewed him like an older brother before the offence, investigations later revealed.



POLICE AT THE SCENE FOR UNRELATED DISPUTE ARREST THE ACCUSED

Police had arrived for an unrelated quarrel among a group of people at about 3.45am, but when they saw the victim crying, they asked her what happened.

The victim said she had been molested. She then fainted and was taken to hospital, while the accused was later arrested.

Forensic examinations found the accused's DNA on the victim's panties, as well as the accused's semen on the bedsheet.



The prosecution initially called for a sentence of 20 months' jail, with caning, but later reduced this to 18 months' jail, with four strokes of the cane, after taking into consideration the accused's plea of guilt.

He had pleaded guilty last month to one charge of assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty.

On Wednesday (Jul 18), the defence asked for a sentence of between six and eight months' jail, saying that the accused had spared the victim the trauma of a trial and extensive cross-examination.

He added that the accused's mother had run away and has not been in Singapore for the last five years, while his father had a heart attack and went for heart surgery.

"He and his siblings united to help," said the defence. "He pleads for the minimum sentence possible, because there's still a chance for reformation. He has been very good to his family. He still wants to look after his siblings."

The defence added that "at all times, the victim thought it was her boyfriend who was having contact with her".

He said: "Is there distress? Is there harm?"

VICTIM WAS VIOLATED IN THE COMPANY OF PEOPLE SHE TRUSTED: JUDGE

In response, District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam said: "Yeah, but if it had been the boyfriend, there would be consent."

He added that the accused had been taking advantage of the victim being tipsy, and that the victim was in the company of people she trusted.

"Instead of being safe, she was violated," said the judge.

Sentencing the accused to 18 months' jail and four strokes of the cane, the judge said that there was a betrayal of trust, and that the accused took advantage of the victim's state. He also noted that there was denial when the accused was confronted at the scene.

"The harm caused to the victim cannot be trivialised," said the judge. "Caning in this case is warranted."

He added that the accused, who has an asthmatic condition, would be examined by a medical officer in prison. If found unfit for caning, the case would be sent back to the judge.

For assaulting or using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of the three penalties.