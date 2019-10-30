Young man accused of taking upskirt videos at MRT stations, schools

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man turned up in court on Wednesday (Oct 30) to face 43 counts of taking upskirt videos of women.

Marcus Phua Xie Yi, 22, had earlier been charged with multiple counts of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty by taking upskirt videos.

According to charge sheets, the offences occurred mostly at train stations including Clementi, Dover and Raffles Place, as well as various tertiary education institutions.



These include the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) and Ngee Ann Polytechnic, with several charge sheets stating offences occurred at an overhead bridge opposite the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Five offences purportedly took place at the bridge opposite SUSS, while seven occurred in SIM and one at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

According to charge sheets, the alleged offences occurred between May 2018 and October 2018.

His defence lawyer Cory Wong from Invictus Law on Wednesday requested an adjournment as he had just received word from a private psychiatrist the day before.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda gave three weeks' adjournment for defence to update on appointments and a timeline for the private psychiatrist report.

Phua will return to court on Nov 20.

The penalties for each charge of insulting a woman's modesty are a maximum year's jail, a fine or both.