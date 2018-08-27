3 men arrested for suspected illegal transaction of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the illegal sale of marine gas oil, the police said in a news release on Monday (Aug 27).

The three men, aged between 22 and 30, were crew members of a foreign-registered workboat.

Advertisement

They were arrested by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) in a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore on Sunday in the waters off northern Tuas.

The foreign-registered vessel and S$3,501 in cash were seized for investigations.

The three men will be charged on Tuesday with dishonestly receiving stolen property. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

"The PCG and the MPA take a serious view of illegal transaction of marine fuel in Singapore waters," said the police. "The PCG will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters."

Advertisement