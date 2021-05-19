Student Learning Space system used for home-based learning 'back on track' after slowdown: MOE

SINGAPORE: The Student Learning Space (SLS) system has been restored to normal after a "slowdown" on Wednesday (May 19) morning as primary and secondary schools, junior colleges as well as Millennia Institute entered their first day of full home-based learning.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it "activated additional system resources" when it became aware of the slowdown.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"As at 9.30am, teachers have reported that the system is back on track," said the ministry.

MOE apologised to everyone who was affected, adding it was "actively monitoring" the online learning portal's performance and "working on the issues so as to minimise disruptions for the teachers and students".



The move to full home-based learning was announced on May 16 amid a rise in community transmission of COVID-19 in Singapore.

