Woman charged with murdering 11-year-old daughter with victim's stepfather as accomplice

SINGAPORE: A woman was charged in court on Thursday (Nov 12) with murdering her 11-year-old daughter, with the victim's stepfather as an accomplice.

The couple, both aged 26, received a charge each of murder with common intention.

They are accused of killing the victim at a Housing Board block sometime between Nov 6 and Nov 10.

All parties, as well as the location of the alleged offence, cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court to protect the victim's identity.

The prosecutor asked for the couple to be remanded for a week to complete investigations, as well as to revisit the scene and recover evidence.

The woman said she has joint custody for two of her sons with her ex-husband and one of them is going to primary school soon. She asked for bail to settle her son's school fees and childcare admission, as well as to pass documents to her ex-husband.

The judge told her that there will be no bail for her due to the nature of the offence.

The stepfather said he wished to see his son, and the woman subsequently said she wanted to see her sons as well.

The judge told them to make their requests to the investigating officer and said he was not in a position to grant their requests.

The police said in an earlier statement that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 1.20pm on Tuesday. The victim was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital at 11am that day and pronounced dead at 12.40pm.

The police arrested both of the two accused - the biological mother of the victim and the stepfather of the victim - after investigations.

If convicted of murder with common intention, the couple could be sentenced to death.

