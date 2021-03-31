MyRepublic investigating mobile network disruption

SINGAPORE: Singapore telco MyRepublic said it was aware of a mobile network connectivity issue affecting some customers on Wednesday (Mar 31) morning.

"Our network team is currently investigating and we will share an update on the situation when we have more information," the company said on its Facebook page at about 8.45am.

The telco's customers started reporting network outages at about 7am, according to monitoring website Downdetector. At the peak, about 600 reports were made.

Many customers left comments on MyRepublic's Facebook page and tweeted at the telco, expressing frustration and asking for technical support.

"Three mobile lines on my end, all affected. And one my wife uses for work. This is really disappointing," tweeted Mr David Chieng.

Several customers, giving their locations in various parts of Singapore, said they noticed their MyRepublic mobile lines had been down since 7am.

A few said the outage started earlier, with one saying there had been no service since Tuesday night.

MyRepublic's broadband and voice services were not affected, according to the telco's network status page.



MyRepublic launched mobile services in Singapore in 2018, offering plans with unlimited data and no lock-in contract commitment.