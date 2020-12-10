N-Level exam results to be released on Dec 17, students to collect results in classrooms

SINGAPORE: The results of this year's Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examinations will be released next Thursday (Dec 17) at 2pm, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 situation, arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results in their individual classrooms from 2pm, instead of gathering as a cohort as in previous years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Only school candidates collecting their results will be allowed entry into the school premises, and they will be expected to observe the safe management measures in place," the joint press release by MOE and SEAB said.



School candidates who are unwell, on quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence should not return to school to collect their results. They can view their results online via SEAB's results release system at www.seab.gov.sg from 2.30pm on Dec 17. The system will be accessible until Dec 31.

School candidates who are eligible for SingPass can use their account to access SEAB's online results release system. School candidates who are international students can access the results release system using the SEAB-issued PIN sent to their email addresses that their schools provided to SEAB.



"School candidates can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf," the joint press release said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

School candidates may contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy or if they have not received their password for SEAB’s results release system.



Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. The results will be mailed on Dec 17.

Private candidates with SingPass accounts can also obtain their results online on SEAB's online results release system, similar to arrangements for school candidates. Those without SingPass accounts can use the SEAB-issued PIN sent to their email addresses.



APPLICATION FOR INSTITUTE OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION (ITE) COURSES

Advertisement

Students applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 17 and 5pm on Dec 21. Hard copy application forms will also be available at the three ITE colleges.

For courses offered under Aptitude-Based Admissions, students can check the interview details online via the ITE application portal on Dec 22 from 2pm.



ITE posting results will be released on Dec 30, and students can check the posting results online via the ITE application portal. Those who receive an ITE offer should log on to the portal between Dec 30 and Jan 4, 2021 to accept or reject the offer.

DIRECT-ENTRY-SCHEME TO POLYTECHNIC PROGRAMME (DPP)



Students eligible for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools, inviting them to apply for the programme.

DPP prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE. Under the DPP, students who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the minimum qualifying Higher Nitec grade point average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

Applications for the DPP can be submitted online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 17 and 5pm on Dec 21.

DPP posting results will be released on Dec 23 and students can check the results online via the ITE application portal. Students who receive an offer should log on to the portal between Dec 23 and Dec 28 to accept or reject the offer.

Students who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary schools in 2021 for Secondary 5.



POLYTECHNIC FOUNDATION PROGRAMME (PFP)



Students interested in applying for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) should first start their Secondary 5 school year in 2021, while awaiting notification of eligibility and confirmation of a place in the PFP.



The PFP is a diploma-specific foundation programme conducted over two academic semesters at the polytechnics. It caters to students in the Normal (Academic) course who have decided to pursue a polytechnic education and meet the PFP eligibility requirements at the end of Secondary 4.

Applications for the PFP will open in January 2021 on the day the O-Level results are released. Those eligible for the PFP will receive a copy of Form P on the same day inviting them to apply for PFP.

EDUCATION AND CAREER GUIDANCE

Students can consult teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors in their respective secondary schools to help them make informed decisions about their next steps, said MOE and SEAB.

They can also refer to the MySkillsFuture website to find out more about the education and career options available. Students can make an appointment with an ECG counsellor at the ECG Centre at MOE (Grange Road) by phone at 6831 1420, email or online.

