Nanyang Polytechnic student admits to filming man in campus toilet

SINGAPORE: A Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) student admitted on Tuesday (Nov 26) to taking a video of a male victim in a campus toilet.

Brandon Mandolang Yong Fu, 18, who was listed as a student leader on NYP's website, pleaded guilty to one charge of using insulting behaviour towards the victim.

He had used his phone to take a video of the unidentified victim, who was using the toilet at the time of the incident, with the intention to cause harassment.

The court heard that Mandolang was masturbating in a toilet on campus on May 2 this year when the victim entered the washroom.

Mandolang then decided to take a video of him, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin.

The victim noticed Mandolang's phone when he looked up while relieving himself.

The prosecution said he would not object if the judge called for a probation suitability report, but reserved his position on sentencing pending the report. He added that he was not asking for reformative training.

Mandolang - who is also listed as a scholarship recipient for mass media management in NYP's 2018 scholarship presentation ceremony document - told the court that he would like to apologise to the victim, his family and his lecturers.

The unrepresented teenager said he had reflected after the incident and deeply regrets it.

"Also, I've been undergoing counselling with my school counsellor regularly since then," he said. "I've been suspended from my school for a semester and lost my NYP scholarship."

He said he has been working part-time to support himself and earn enough money for his school fees.

"I hope to be given a second chance and I promise this will be my last encounter with the law," he said.

The judge called for a probation suitability report and adjourned sentencing to Dec 24.