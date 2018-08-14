PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 19 at ITE College Central

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally 2018 speech on Sunday, Aug 19 at the Institute of Technical Education College Central at Ang Mo Kio.

Mr Lee will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.30pm, and in English from 8.15pm to 9.30pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 14).

The National Day Rally will be broadcast live on Mediacorp TV channels and radio stations.

The Rally will also be livestreamed on Mediacorp's Toggle and channelnewsasia.com, PMO's YouTube channel, PM Lee's Facebook page and the REACH Facebook page.

Singaporeans can get live updates on the Rally at PM Lee’s Facebook page and Twitter account as the speech is delivered.

They can also join the conversation online by including the #ndrsg hashtag in posts and tweets.

In his National Day Rally speech last year, Mr Lee focused on three longer-term issues that he said were important to the success and well-being of Singapore.

These were: Improving pre-school education, fighting diabetes, and making Singapore a Smart Nation.

