Man gets driving ban, fine for speeding while out buying durians with friend during circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: A man who left his house to buy durians with a friend during the "circuit breaker", when all social gatherings were banned, was later caught speeding when his friend filmed the speedometer and posted an incriminating clip on social media.

Nazar-Rushdy Nazar Rosly, 21, was fined S$3,000 and given a year's driving ban in court on Monday (Nov 9).

He pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and one charge of breaching a COVID-19 regulation by meeting an individual not from his household for a social purpose - to buy durians.

A third charge of leaving his home during the circuit breaker to meet another individual was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Nazar-Rushdy drove his car along the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway at 11.30pm on May 9 at a dangerous speed.

He drove at a speed of 160kmh on a stretch of road where the speed limit was 90kmh, said the prosecutor.

Nazar-Rushdy's front passenger filmed the speedometer, which showed a speed of 160kmh, and shared it on social media.

Investigations revealed that Nazar-Rushdy had met his friend for a social purpose that day to buy durians together at Sims Avenue.

The circuit breaker was in force at that time, with strict rules forbidding people to leave their homes for non-essential purposes as part of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore.

The prosecutor asked for a fine of at least S$3,000 and a driving ban of least 12 months.

Nazar-Rushdy initially objected to the speed of 160kmh indicated in the statement of facts, saying that he admitted speeding but not at that speed.

The prosecutor played the clip taken by Nazar-Rushdy's friend, showing the speedometer reflecting a speed of 160kmh.

Nazar-Rushdy eventually accepted the stated speed and pleaded guilty.

He pleaded for leniency, saying that he has been under investigation for six months due to this case and lost his job.

He now works as a valet driver and urged the judge to reduce the driving ban or postpone it.

The judge said she could not defer the ban, and said she was "very firm on those who choose to speed during the circuit breaker".

"I also don't see why there's a reason to film these acts and put it up on social media," said District Judge Lorraine Ho. "It's not something very fun or something we encourage and certainly this is something that you should be ashamed (of doing)."

She warned Nazar-Rushdy that if he continued to drive despite his driving ban, he would get a custodial or short jail term.

The prosecutor asked for the seized vehicle, which is believed to belong to Nazar-Rushdy's father, to be returned.

For breaking a COVID-19 regulation, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For dangerous driving, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, and banned from driving.

