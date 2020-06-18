Drones, kite flying, not allowed over parts of Singapore due to NDP and rehearsals

SINGAPORE: Aerial activities such as flying kites and drones will not be allowed over parts of Singapore on certain days in June, July and August leading up to the National Day Parade (NDP).

A temporary restricted area will be established over the Padang and many parts of Singapore, including heartland locations. It will extend from ground level to 3,000 feet above mean sea level.

This is "to ensure the safety of the public and the aircraft that will be flying at low levels as part of the aerial activities for National Day Parade 2020", said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in a news release on Thursday (Jun 18).



Parts of Singapore that will come under the temporary restricted area. (Image: CAAS)

During these stated dates and times, there will be increased flying activities and noise levels over parts of Singapore, said CAAS.

"The public is advised not to be alarmed," it added.



List of dates when restrictions come into effect. (Table: CAAS)

The authority also added that existing restrictions on aerial activities within 5km of aerodromes, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas and protected areas remain in force.



Conducting unauthorised aerial activities within the temporary restricted area is an offence under the Air Navigation Order. If found guilty, offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$40,000, jailed up to 15 months, or both.

The penalty under the Air Navigation (101 – Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2020 is a fine of up to S$50,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

For subsequent offences, a person faces a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

