MND's Tan Meng Dui appointed NEA's new CEO

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) will get a new CEO from Oct 2, announced the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) on Tuesday (Aug 21).

Mr Tan Meng Dui, deputy secretary (development) at the Ministry of National Development (MND), will succeed Mr Ronnie Tay who is retiring from the administrative service.

Mr Tay, 54, has been CEO of NEA since Jul 1, 2013.

Under his leadership, NEA made "significant achievements" in reviewing key policies, said MEWR, adding that Mr Tay played a key role in managing transboundary haze, including the enactment of the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.

During his time as CEO, NEA saw through the Zika outbreak in Singapore, tested new measures to fight dengue, introduced the carbon tax as well as various initiatives to address food waste, e-waste and packaging waste.

Mr Tay also played a key role in steering the development of 20 new hawker centres, the ministry added.

The incoming CEO was a former deputy secretary (technology) at the Ministry of Defence, and held the rank of Brigadier General in the Singapore Armed Forces.



Mr Tan, 50, was last year appointed the Returning Officer for presidential and parliamentary elections.



"MEWR would like to place on record our deep appreciation for Mr Ronnie Tay’s invaluable contributions to NEA and the MEWR family, and welcome Mr Tan Meng Dui," said the ministry.

