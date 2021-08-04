92 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 30 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 92 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Aug 4), including 30 infections with no links to previous cases.

Fifty-four infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another eight linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the new cases, one is a senior above the age of 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also three imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. One infection was detected upon arrival while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This is the first time in more than two weeks that the daily number of cases has fallen below 100. There were 92 new infections reported on Jul 18.



Advertisement

Advertisement

MOH will release further updates on Wednesday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.





NO HOSPITAL VISITS

Visits to all hospital wards will be ceased for two weeks from Thursday to Aug 18, with some exceptions, in order to reduce potential COVID-19 transmission in hospitals.

Advertisement

This comes after more COVID-19 community cases were detected recently, including staff members and patients of hospitals, MOH said in a separate announcement on Wednesday.



Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for some patients, including those who have turned very ill, paediatric patients, birthing or postpartum mothers and those requiring additional care support.

MOH APOLOGISES FOR DELAYS, LAPSES OVER QUARANTINE ORDERS

MOH on Tuesday apologised for the delays in taking people under quarantine orders to government facilities, following complaints about the process and confusion over the information given to affected individuals.

"We have been getting a lot of feedback on quarantine operations and its related ground coordination and communications lapses," said the ministry in a Facebook post.

"We are doing the best we can to ramp up resources. Our sincere apologies to affected individuals and their families for the delays and lapses."

MOH said that the number of people on quarantine has increased "many fold", with the outbreak of the KTV, Jurong Fishery Port and other smaller clusters - explaining the "slower conveyance" to government quarantine facilities.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 65,410 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram