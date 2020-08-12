NS deserter who used his twin's driving licence to get a delivery job gets jail, fine and driving ban

SINGAPORE: A man who had deserted his national service (NS) duties for several years and used his twin's driving licence to get a job as a delivery driver was discovered when he was stopped at a road block.

For his crimes of NS desertion, cheating by personation and traffic-related offences, 25-year-old Muhammed Syahidy Abdul Kaha was on Wednesday (Aug 12) sentenced to 20 months and 22 days' jail, a fine of S$600 and a year's driving ban.

The court heard that Syahidy was from the 135th intake of full-time civil defence national servicemen enlisted in March 2015.

He was posted to the civil defence division headquarters to continue his NS from August 2016, but failed to report for duty on Jun 26, 2018.

He remained absent without leave without a legitimate reason or medical exemption to justify his absence.

While he was evading NS duties, Syahidy applied for a job as a delivery driver in December 2019, even though he did not have a valid Singapore driving licence.

He lied that he had one, sending photos of his twin brother's driving licence to the employer, who believed him and hired him the next day.

He was given a car to carry out deliveries, and his new employer remained unaware that he had been cheated until Syahidy was arrested.

At about 3.40am on Feb 6 this year, Syahidy was driving the company car along Republic Boulevard towards East Coast Parkway when he was stopped at a police road block.

STOPPED BY POLICE AT A ROAD BLOCK

When approached by an officer, Syahidy claimed at first that he did not have any form of identification with him, before giving two NRIC numbers that were screened and found to be invalid.

Syahidy also gave the officer a false name, and claimed that he forgot his government issued identification number when the officer warned him against providing false information.

He finally provided his real name and NRIC number after further probing and was found to be driving without a licence or valid insurance policy. He was also wanted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force for desertion.

Syahidy was released on bail and ordered to continue his national service from Feb 10, but failed again to report for duty on Feb 24. His bail was revoked after he attended court on Mar 20.

For failing to attend NS, with intent to remain permanently absent without leave, Syahidy could have been jailed for up to 10 years.

For cheating by personation, he could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

For driving without a valid licence, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For driving without a valid insurance policy, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

Syahidy also faced a driving ban of up to a year.