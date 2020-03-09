NSF admits taking photos of men showering in NTU, performing sex acts in Jurong Point toilets

SINGAPORE: A full-time national serviceman trespassed into Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and took photos of men showering on campus.

He also took photos and videos of other men performing sex acts in toilets at NTU and Jurong Point.

Lau Jun Wei, 20, pleaded guilty on Monday (Mar 9) to two counts of criminal trespass and one count of using insulting behaviour with intent to cause alarm.

An additional four charges of making an obscene film and criminal trespass will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Lau was in NTU "hanging out with his friend" on Feb 24 last year when he needed to use the toilet.

He headed to the toilet and as a dustbin was keeping the door ajar, did not have to use a key fob - an electronic device used by hall residents to enter secure places - to get in.

When he was done, Lau heard the sound of running water and realised someone was showering in the last toilet cubicle, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiam Jia Min.

He went to the cubicle, turned on his camera and placed his phone over the top of the door to film the naked man showering.

"The accused then took two photographs and one video of the unknown man fully naked and showering, as he was curious as to how men looked like when they showered," said Ms Thiam.

MADE OBSCENE VIDEOS AT JURONG POINT

Other than the offences committed at NTU, Lau also went to nearby Jurong Point, where he took obscene videos.

On Apr 3 last year, he took two videos of himself masturbating another man in a toilet at Jurong Point.

A few weeks later on Apr 16, he returned to NTU and took photos and videos of a man masturbating inside a toilet cubicle.

Days later, Lau went to a friend's dormitory room in NTU, where he stayed overnight. He went to use the toilet when he realised someone was showering in a cubicle.

He went over and took two photos of the naked victim.

This time, when Lau was leaving the toilet, he was confronted by one of the victim's friends, who had caught Lau holding his phone over the top of the cubicle door.

The victim eventually called the police, feeling alarmed, distressed and traumatised by Lau's actions. Because of what happened, the victim eventually moved out of the hall.

Lau's final offence took place on Jul 14 last year, when he filmed a man masturbating another man in a toilet at Jurong Point.

The prosecution said it was not objecting to the calling of a probation suitability report, but reserves its position on sentencing until after the report is produced.

She noted that Lau has expressed remorse. Lau's lawyer said his client had no previous criminal convictions, was young and has mental disorders.

The judge called for a probation suitability report and adjourned sentencing to Apr 6.